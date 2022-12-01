Cardi B is one of the biggest artists in the world. While it’s been over four years since her debut album, there is no doubt that she is still making an impact. Fans absolutely adore her, and her name moves the needle. Consequently, this has led to plenty of brand deals.

For instance, Cardi B has been working with Reebok over the last few years. The two have delivered quite a few collections, and today, they came through with their last hoorah. This final collection is the second part of her “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy.”

Cardi B attends The City of West Hollywood’s Pride Parade on June 05, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Cardi B x Reebok

In the images down below, you can find two different silhouettes as part of this collection. Firstly, we have the Cardi B x Reebok Club C Cardi V2 which features three monochromatic colorways. These color schemes include blue, red, and black. Lastly, we have those same colors coming to the Cardi Slide.

“We’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years. Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic and talented as her is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand,” Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky said, according to Sole Collector. “Since 2018, we have proudly pushed boundaries together, with an emphasis on inclusivity and self-expression, and this final collection really exemplifies and celebrates that.”

Cardi B – Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

For those of you out there who like these, you can grab them right now over at Reebok.com in various sizes. This is the last time Cardi B and Reebok will work together, so be sure to grab these if you are a fan of their collaborative partnership.

