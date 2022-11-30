Canelo Alvarez is one of the best boxers in the world right now. He packs a massive punch, and if you get struck by it, then you are likely in for a bad time. However, sometimes, this aggressive nature can be directed at the wrong people.

For instance, Alvarez recently made some threats directed at Lionel Messi. Apparently, this is because Messi had disrespected a Mexico jersey. This was demonstrated in the clip below, although Messi’s teammate explained that it was just a misunderstanding.

Lionel Messi kicking and then standing on a Mexico shirt in the dressing room. This is disgusting.



If this was Ronaldo we would never hear the end of it.pic.twitter.com/4g0moboHLu — Mu. (@FutbolMuu) November 27, 2022

Canelo Alvarez Makes A Threat

“He better pray to God that I don’t find him!!” Canelo wrote on his Twitter. “Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico!”

Subsequently, Alvarez decided to do some deep reflection on the matter. In the end, he realized the error of his ways and took to Twitter where he apologized. As you can see, the boxer feels some deep regret for what he said. Additionally, he wished Argentina well today in their match against Poland.

“These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina,” Alvarez said. “Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn.

Les deseo mucho éxito a ambas selecciones en sus partidos de hoy y aquí seguiremos apoyando a México hasta el final 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 30, 2022

“I wish both teams much success in their matches today and here we will continue supporting Mexico until the end.”

At the time of writing this, Mexico and Saudi Arabia are tied at 0-0. The same scoreline is currently being played out in Argentina’s game against Poland. As it stands, Mexico needs a win if they want to advance.

