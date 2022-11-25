Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins used to be teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the end, these two were never able to win a title together, however, they did come close. Subsequently, Perkins moved on to the Cavaliers where he got a title by sitting on the bench. A year later, KD won his first title, with the Golden State Warriors.

Since that time, the two have not been on the best terms. While working on television, Perkins has consistently criticized Durant. Consequently, this has led to plenty of back and forths between the two. Overall, KD likes to engage on Twitter, and so does Perkins.

Yesterday was Thanksgiving in the United States, and many were enjoying some massive meals. Among them was Kendrick Perkins, who is known for being a man of large stature. He played into that yesterday, saying Just knocked down my first Thanksgiving plate!!! Got about 5 more to go. Don’t judge me and Carry the hell on…” The tweet was made at 1:26 PM.

Just knocked down my first Thanksgiving plate!!! Got about 5 more to go. Don’t judge me and Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 24, 2022

Of course, there were plenty of people looking to make fun of Perkins. Although he told people not to judge him, that is exactly what they did. It was unfortunate for Perkins, but it was a whole lot of fun for the fans. After all, they love to mix things up.

In fact, KD himself decided to get in on the roast session. In the tweet down below, KD posted an image of a man eating a ginormous plate of food. Clearly, Kevin Durant wanted to get a quick shot in, and overall, it worked. The tweet eventually went viral, and currently sits at over 120K likes.

Perkins did not reply to the tweet, although we’re sure he saw it. He has always been just as active as KD on the platform, so it wouldn’t be surprising. Either way, it was entertaining for the fans who witnessed the interaction go down.

