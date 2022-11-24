Tommy Fury is currently in the midst of getting his boxing career underway. He has participated in eight professional fights, and he has won them all. These days, he is looking to fight against the likes of Jake Paul, however, there is no telling if it will go down.

If you are aware of Fury, you know that he actually got his start on reality television. Yes, that’s right, Fury was on Love Island in the UK. That is where he met his current partner Molly-Mae Hague, who is having his children. Consequently, Fury is actually a huge advocate for finding love in hopeless places.

Tommy Fury celebrates victory after the Light Heavyweight fight between Tommy Fury and Daniel Bocianski at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tommy Fury Has Advice For TB12

NFL quarterback Tom Brady is currently in the midst of dealing with a divorce. The divorce already took place, although we’re sure there are still some hurt feelings. Having said that, Tommy Fury believes Brady should give reality TV a try. As the boxer told TMZ, it is a great place to find a new partner.

“I’ve met the woman of my dreams on a show, and now she’s having my children,” Fury explained. “It’s definitely hope for Tom Brady out there. I hope he finds love, and I hope he finds the right person.”

Considering the fact that Fury is having a child with the woman he met on reality TV, it is easy to say this. However, for most people, reality TV does not work. One could just look at all of the failed Bachelor and Bachelorette relationships to understand this concept. Either way, Fury seems to have life figured out.

When it comes to Brady and his love life, one would assume he will wait until the season is over to truly pursue anything. Overall, his Buccaneers are a lot more important to him right now.

