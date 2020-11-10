mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

600Breezy Applies Pressure On "Stay Dangerous"

Aron A.
November 10, 2020 16:25
600Breezy puffs his chest with his menacing new record, "Stay Dangerous."


600Breezy has never stopped representing Chicago. At a time when drill music has reached new heights as international renditions of the regional sound bubble up, Breezy has remained true to the sound that first emerged in the early 2010s with raw energy and menacing flows. Earlier this year, he blessed fans with the release of Iceman Edition 2 and continued to release loose singles since.

Today, he returned with a brand new banger titled, "Stay Dangerous." His delivery is as sharp as a razor as he cuts through the haunting, high-voltage production. He fills each bar with conviction, detailing violence and warfare that surrounds the streets.

The rapper's latest offering comes after a recent targeting of T.I. whose recent comments about shooting in Atlanta upset people, largely due to the murder of Chicago's King Von in the city.

Quotable Lyrics
And Ion gotta tuck it
Bodies drop, they change the subject
Blick in public
Bitches run and screamin' like LeToya Luckett

