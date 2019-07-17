50 Cent has two children but he really only acknowledges one of them. Anything related to Marquise Jackson, Fif's older son, is met with disinterest or straight-up rage from the rapper. He has tried to make it clear that Marquise and himself are no longer related, disowning the young man on a public scale and beefing with Shaniqua Tompkins, Quise's mother, on the regular. He doesn't appear to have those same problems with Daphne Joy, the mother of his little one Sire Jackson. In fact, their bond seems to be a-okay with Fiddy sharing shots of his son often. This week, Sire and Daphne went to Miami Beach to soak up the sun and Fif's baby mama's curves stole the show with many taking notice of her physique.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As reported by The Blast, Daphne Joy and her son Sire were out in Southern Florida on Tuesday, playing around in the sand. Daphne wore a black bikini with a light robe on top. She and her 6-year-old boy appeared to be having an incredible time frolicking around with a friend, posting much of their time together on Instagram stories.

Sire Jackson is growing up before our very eyes. Take a look at the photos below.