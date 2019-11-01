Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers improved to 8-0 on the season with a 28-25 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, thanks to a monster effort from the 27-year old QB.

Jimmy G completed 28 of his 37 pass attempts for 317 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, which resulted in a 136.9 QB rating. Needless to say, he was feeling pretty damn good after the win - so good that he decided to shoot his shot at Erin Andrews during the post-game interview. When asked about the team's eight-game winning streak, Garoppolo responded, “It feels great, baby," and twitter lost it's collective minds.

Check out the video clip, as well as the reactions, in the tweets embedded below.

Next up for the Niners is a Monday night home game against the Seattle Seahawks on November 11.