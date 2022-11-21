A YouTuber got himself in some trouble with Boosie Badazz recently while trying to pull a prank on the rapper.

YouTuber White Dolemite’s gained notoriety for pranking people in public settings. However, things took a turn for the worse when he approached Boosie Badazz for one of his videos.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 26: Rapper Lil Boosie attends T.I. Birthday celebration at Trap City Cafe on September 26, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The Atlanta-based content creator shared a video of his latest prank with Boosie over the weekend. Dolemite, dressed up in a pair of overalls, a red shirt, and a cowboy hat, approaches the BR rapper and asks him to get him a box of mac and cheese.

“Can you hand the mac n’ cheese to me, boy?” he asks while Boosie Badazz looks wildly confused at the racist ask. After a second, he doubles down and pushes even further, demanding, “Boy, I said hand it to me, now, boy.”

Boosie was with three other men, a child, and a woman at the grocery store. Though Boosie Badazz didn’t talk during the whole interaction, the three men he was with stepped in.

“We’ll beat your ass,” one said to Dolemite. Another added, “Who you talking to like that?”

“Boosie,” responded Dolemite arrogantly. “I’m the real BadAzz. Now, hand it to me now, boy.”

“I’ll beat your muthafuckin ass in this bitch. What? Don’t talk to him like that,” another one of Boosie Badazz’s associates said.

At this point, Boosie was apparently trying to get to the core of the issue. The rapper tried asking Dolemite if he was joking but the YouTuber was clocked in the face.

It’s unclear whether or not the incident was staged but the prank is one that Dolemite’s attempted on numerous occasions.

Thankfully, Boosie didn’t lay his hands on anyone. Boosie’s recent run-ins with the laws might have played a factor since he’s been lowkey recently.

In related news, Boosie Badazz recently unveiled his new single, “Rocket Man,” a tribute record for Takeoff. He recently asked Elon Musk to give him access to the SpaceX facilities to shoot the music video.