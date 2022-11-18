Yung Joc believes rappers need security now more than ever. The “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper feels people treat rappers like targets. However, they need professional help to ensure their safety.

Yung Joc sat down with Vlad TV where he shared his observations surrounding the murders of Takeoff, and PNB Rock. While many pointed out to varying issues, he believes that the common factor between their deaths is a result of not taking precaution.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Yung Joc attends day 1 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt)

“Once you reach a certain level of stardom, of success, of fame, we expect you to be untouchable and less accessible,” Yung Joc said. “So if something happens to a ‘person of status,’ you blown away by the action itself. Like, ‘how did anybody get to you? Where were you?'”

Afterward, Joc pointed out that many of these scenarios play out “right at home, in the hood.” Dolph’s murder, for instance, happened in his hometown at a cookie spot he frequented. However, he previously dodged death when he was shot at in in Charlotte and Los Angeles. “Then, sadly, the moment of his demise, he’s right in the hood. Right in his own hometown,” he explained.

“I think these figures have to really come to the understanding that we’re in different times, man. People are hungry,” Yung Joc continued. “People on some ‘take whatever I can.’ Whether it’s what you got on your neck, whether ir’s your life, whether it’s your name. These people will take.”

In addition, he said that the deaths of Takeoff, Dolph, and PNB Rock were underlined by the fact that none of them had proper security with them at the time. He said that someone of “high value” needs to move tactfully. Though he acknowledged that many artists have a security team, it only takes one time for things to go left.

“A lot of times, the one time, you slippin’,” Yung Joc added before explaining that often times, it doesn’t even seem that their lacking since their surrounded by people.

Check the clip out below.