Josh Primo found himself out of a job with the San Antonio Spurs as the team cut him, seemingly out of nowhere. The young talent was showing promise with the team, and there were all sorts of rumors as to why he was let go. Eventually, it was revealed that he had allegedly exposed himself to the team therapist.

Josh Primo Sued

A couple of weeks ago, we reported on how Primo and the Spurs organization were being sued by a former therapist, Hillary Cauthen. Cauthen accused Primo of exposing himself multiple times. Additionally, she noted that this happened in December of 2021 and that in January, she told the organization.

Cauthen and her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, claimed that the Spurs didn’t do anything about it. Subsequently, she left the team, and a lawsuit was filed. Furthermore, the Spurs said that they did nothing wrong, at the time, and that they always take these matters seriously.

Lester Quinones #25 of the Golden State Warriors grabs a rebound against Joshua Primo #11 of the San Antonio Spurs during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Lawsuit Settled

Today, there was a huge development in the lawsuit. According to TMZ, the team, Primo, and Cauthen have all settled out of court. Buzbee even made a statement, saying they all “agreed to resolve this matter.” However, very few details exist regarding the actual settlement and its terms.

In the midst of the lawsuit, Primo’s attorney, William J. Briggs, made some grand assertions about Cauthen. For instance, he accused the therapist of taking advantage of his client. Overall, both sides are leveling big accusations.

“Josh Primo is a 19-year-old NBA player who has suffered a lifetime of trauma and challenges,” Briggs began. “He is now being victimized by his former team-appointed sports psychologist, who is playing to ugly stereotypes and racially charged fears for her own financial benefit.”

Statement from Josh Primo’s attorney, William J. Briggs, II: pic.twitter.com/V6IxRvoOLM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2022

This remains a developing story, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

[Via]