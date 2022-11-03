Last week, the San Antonio Spurs shockingly waived Josh Primo. Primo is a young talent who was set for a very bright future with the Spurs. Having said that, many were speculating on what Primo must have done wrong. In the end, it was revealed that Primo had exposed himself to numerous women.

At the time of these allegations, Primo put out a statement noting that he had undergone trauma throughout his life and that he was working on it. Fans were not sold on his statement, especially given the recent allegations. Now, things are going from bad to worse for the Spurs, as both the team and Primo have been hit with a lawsuit from former team psychologist, Hillary Cauthen.

Former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen has sued the Spurs and Josh Primo and is filing a criminal complaint over alleged incidents involving indecent exposure by Primo, alleging Primo exposed himself nine times to her beginning in December 2021 and the franchise failed to act. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2022

The lawsuit, obtained by @TheAthletic @Stadium, alleges that Cauthen informed the Spurs organization of Primo's indecent exposures in January 2022 and her repeated reports went "ignored." More to come on this developing story. https://t.co/zCBA1Vs20a — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2022

Cauthen is being represented by Tony Buzbee and during a press conference today, he revealed that Cauthen had made the Spurs aware of Primo’s alleged actions. The psychologist is accusing Primo of flashing her on nine separate occasions, dating back to December 2021. She told the team about Primo’s conduct in January 2022, but nothing was done.

“She didn’t run to the press. She didn’t run off and file a lawsuit. She instead tried to handle things in a way that she felt was appropriate — in a way that would bring some real change in the Spurs organization,” Buzbee said per TMZ. “Unfortunately, that didn’t work out that way.”

Hillary Cauthen begins her statement: pic.twitter.com/QSKARWsCrE — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) November 3, 2022

Primo’s attorney has already clapped back at the lawsuit. William J. Briggs is vehemently denying his client’s participation in these acts and is even painting Cauthen out to be some sort of racist, who is taking advantage of a young man.

“Josh Primo is a 19-year-old NBA player who has suffered a lifetime of trauma and challenges,” Briggs began. “He is now being victimized by his former team-appointed sports psychologist, who is playing to ugly stereotypes and racially charged fears for her own financial benefit.”

Statement from Josh Primo’s attorney, William J. Briggs, II: pic.twitter.com/V6IxRvoOLM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2022

This is a massive developing story that has sent shockwaves throughout the NBA. Be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

