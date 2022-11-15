Kevin Durant knows just how bad the officiating in the NBA has gotten over the past couple of years. If you have been watching the NBA, you know that these referees are incredibly soft. Case in point, Jayson Tatum was caught up in perhaps the worst call of the season thus far.

Jayson Tatum Gets A Tech

In the video clip down below, you can see Tatum exerting some frustration in the middle of a win against the Thunder. Tatum had just missed a layup the other way and on defense, he got a regular run-of-the-mill foul. However, Tatum was upset with himself and clapped his hand loudly. As a result, he got hit with a technical foul.

Jayson Tatum got a tech for this?! 😂



pic.twitter.com/GXair8llYN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 15, 2022

This technical foul was rightfully ridiculed by every single person that was watching the game. It was yet another example of just how soft the NBA has become when it comes to officiating. A player can’t even get mad at themself without a ref interpreting it in bad faith.

Kevin Durant Responds

The Celtics might be one of Kevin Durant’s rivals, but the man knows hoop. When he sees some BS on his TV, he is going to call it out. On Monday night, that is exactly what he did as he took to Twitter to laugh at the referee’s overexuberance.

“Jayson Tatum just received the worst tech I’ve seen in the NBA in a while. I’m actually laughing,” Durant wrote. It is a sentiment that you couldn’t help but agree with. Everyone knows this tech was a joke, and the NBA needs to take a serious look at it.

Jayson tatum just received the worst tech I’ve seen in the nba in a while. I’m actually laughing — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 15, 2022

At this point, the NBA does not seem to care about the way the refs are calling games. Superstars like Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum are being hit with bad calls, and in the end, it’s bad for the sport as a whole.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA.

[Via]