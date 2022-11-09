Jumpman has come through with some amazing shoes over the years, and one of them is the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. Some may look at this shoe and write it off, but it’s important to note why this shoe was made. It was made specifically for those with disabilities, and the construction of the shoe aids people who need accessibility.

Simply put, disabled people are now able to wear Air Jordan 1s without needing extra help to put them on. FlyEase has been taking Nike by storm over the past few years, and it will continue to do so. While resellers have spoiled the fun, it seems like Jumpman wants to continue pushing this model.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Flyease “Bred”

Over the last few weeks specifically, we have seen an influx of Air Jordan 1 FlyEase colorways. This is most definitely a good thing, as it means more of these are on the market. As it turns out, there are even more amazing colorways on the horizon.

For instance, we have the “Bred” colorway below. As you already know, the “Bred” model is iconic in Jumpman lore. In the official images below, you can see how the shoe features a black leather base. Additionally, the toe box, the Nike swoosh, and even the tongue strap are red. These colors give off a Chicago Bulls vibe that fans will adore.

Air Jordan 1 FlyEase – Image via Nike

Overall, this is yet another example of Jordan Brand doing something for a good cause. Hopefully, the people who really need these shoes are the ones who will get them. Unfortunately, resellers have destroyed the sneaker market for a lot of people, including the most marginalized.

Release Details

For now, this shoe does not have a release. Having said that, you can stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Jordan 1 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

FlyEase – Image via Nike

[Via]