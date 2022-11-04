Jordan Brand has been coming through with sneakers that are more accessible to those with disabilities. One of the shoes that shares that design philosophy is none other than the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. This is one of the coolest Jordan 1s to drop over the years, and it continues to turn heads.

If you don’t like the design of the strap and the midfoot, that is probably because these are not for you. These are specifically made for people who need extra help getting in and out of their shoes. This makes the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase extra functional, and you can’t help but respect these.

Image via Nike

Jordan Brand has started turning out a few more colorways of this shoe, which should be good news for fans who have missed out on the first few releases. In the images provided, you can see the brand-new “Lakers” colorway which is certainly an iconic aesthetic.

The toe box of this shoe has Lakers gold front and center. This gold is also placed on the Nike swoosh and even the cuff. From there, we have white side panels that are then complemented by some gorgeous purple overlays. A black tongue is then used to further the contrast here.

Image via Nike

All of these elements come together quite beautifully to create a shoe that will work all year long. If you are a sneakerhead who is looking for accessible sneakers, and you are also a Lakers fan, these will be perfect for you. Hopefully, resellers and those who don’t need these, stay away from them. All too often, those who do need these shoes, get forgotten about.

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase “Lakers” does not have a release date. That said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike