Josh Primo and the San Antonio Spurs are at the center of a sexual harassment lawsuit that will be the talk of the NBA months. Primo allegedly flashed his private parts to Hillary Cauthen, a former psychologist for the team. According to her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, she told the Spurs about what happened, although they failed to act.

“She didn’t run to the press. She didn’t run off and file a lawsuit. She instead tried to handle things in a way that she felt was appropriate — in a way that would bring some real change in the Spurs organization,” Buzbee said per TMZ. “Unfortunately, that didn’t work out that way.”

Hillary Cauthen begins her statement: pic.twitter.com/QSKARWsCrE — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) November 3, 2022

William J. Briggs, Primo’s attorney, is claiming that his client did nothing wrong and that Cauthen is taking advantage of him. He thinks that Cauthen knows Primo has trauma from his youth and that she is simply looking for a payday. It was a strong statement, especially given the veracity of the accusations.

“Josh Primo is a 19-year-old NBA player who has suffered a lifetime of trauma and challenges,” Briggs began. “He is now being victimized by his former team-appointed sports psychologist, who is playing to ugly stereotypes and racially charged fears for her own financial benefit.”

Statement from Josh Primo’s attorney, William J. Briggs, II: pic.twitter.com/V6IxRvoOLM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2022

In the aftermath of this news, Spurs CEO RC Buford came out with a statement on behalf of the team. As you can see, Buford is refuting what Cauthen said today. He doesn’t think her timeline of events matches up with the team’s and they are simply waiting for this to play out in the public eye.

“We disagree with the accuracy of facts, details and timeline presented today. While we would like to share more information, we will allow the legal process to play out,” Buford wrote. “Our organization remains committed to upholding the highest standards and will continue to live by our values and culture.”

Statement from Spurs S&E CEO RC Buford: pic.twitter.com/vZDdiRHhLZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2022

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates on the Josh Primo case.