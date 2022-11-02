NoCap is one of the most valuable players on the Never Broke Again rosters, outside of NBA Youngboy. His consistency and prolific output has made him one of the most promising acts out of the South.

This week, the rapper delivered his latest single, “Valuable Souls,” a somber record reflecting on the commonality of death. NoCap’s auto-tune tinged voice breeds the feeling of pain as he reflects on the trials and tribulations he’s faced over the course of his life, from near-death experiences to losing those closest to him.

In the wake of Takeoff’s death, NoCap’s new song is a timely offering that dives into the dangers of being a rapper. He details the innate paranoia of survival while referencing the death of Pop Smoke. “We got valuable souls… We barely safe at home, look what they did to Pop,” he raps on the song.

NoCap is coming off of the release of his latest project, Mr. Crawford, which arrived in April. The 21-song project boasts appearances from Internet Money, Kodak Black, and NBA Youngboy.

Press play on NoCap’s latest single below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

My mom always wonder why her child so quiet

They bash me every time I try speaking my mind

Feel like I’m runnin’ from death, dodged it so many times

They got these f**k n***as in style so they ain’t feelin’ my kind