Sleazy WorldGo is on the cusp of having his breakout moment. The rapper’s gained significant support in the past year, thanks to a few records going viral on TikTok and Instagram. However, he’s been on go-mode since the beginning of 2022. He linked up with Offset for “Step 1” over the summer. Prior to that, he joined forces with Lil Baby for the remix of “Sleazy World.”

Now, he’s back with G Herbo for his new single, “Glitches.” The latest banger to emerge out of his catalog brings the Chicago rapper for a slow-burning trap banger. Sleazy’s cold delivery captures the essence of his grim lyrics, while G Herbo comes through with yet another show stealing verse that matches his counterpart’s energy.

As SleazyWorld Go continues to keep his momentum high, the rapper will be releasing his forthcoming project, Where The Shooters Be on Friday. He’s yet to share the tracklist but it seems highly likely that we’ll see a few more high-profile guest appearances on the project.

Check out “Glitches” below.

Quotable Lyrics

That’s when you know drenchers around (Get down now)

Before we was puttin’ n***as on, we used to put shit down (You know that)

Get down or lay down, we’ll come flip your town (No Limit)

I use to be scared of them switches, think they’d bring out the fed in a n***a