Despite the controversy that follows him, Quando Rondo is still dropping heat on a regular basis. Though he isn’t moving at YB’s pace, the rapper is frequently keeping his fanbase satisfied with a flurry of new music. This week, the rapper came through with his latest single, “Cream Soda.” The rapper’s pain-riddled vocals divulge the success in recent times. Though he also looks back at the moments that shaped him, Quando Rondo’s “Cream Soda” feels like a victorious offering. He reflects on his drip and the fast lifestyle that comes with rap with an infectious cadence that feels like a breath of fresh air in his catalog.

Though we haven’t received a follow-up to Still Taking Risks this year, Quando’s shared tons of new music over the course of 2022 including his latest collab with NBA Youngboy, “Give Me A Sign.” Hopefully, we hear more from him before the year comes to an end.

Quotable Lyrics

Bad bitch just like Lauren London, shop inside designer stores

Clean up crew, we do our chores

I count up blues until I’m bored

All blue that Aventador, make that shit say, “Neighbourhood”