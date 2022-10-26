Dame Dash revealed his favorite Roc-A-Fella Records albums during a recent interview with Kick Game for an episode of the series, Shopping For Sneakers. The record executive named classic projects from Kanye West and Jay-Z.

“Kanye’s first album, The Blueprint, and Reasonable Doubt,” Dame said. “I put them out.”

West’s first album was The College Dropout, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified four-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Later in the interview, Dame spoke about West’s recent erratic behavior, voicing his displeasure with people’s response to it.

“Worry about his health if you care about him at all,” Dame remarked. “I’m just saying, man, regardless to what he’s saying, it’s the way he’s saying it. I don’t care what he’s saying, I want him to live. Y’all worried about the wrong shit.”

He continued: “If you know a man has a problem and you know he might be checking the boxes off for the symptoms of that problem, why do you judge him as if he doesn’t have a problem? It’s not logical.”

Dame has previously called Ye “the greatest artist to represent Roc-A-Fella,” while speaking with podcaster MacG.

Check out Dame Dash’s interview with Kick Game below.

