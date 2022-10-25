G Herbo is not the one to be playing with these days. He is easily one of the most formidable lyricists to emerge from drill’s inception. With each project, he keeps proving that he hasn’t reached his peak yet. This month, he blessed fans with the back-to-back releases of Survivor’s Remorse Side A & B, which found him trading bars with everyone from Conway The Machine to Young Thug.

Fresh off of the project’s release, he paid a visit to Power 106 to bless the mic for his L.A. Leakers debut. The rapper reflects on his growth in the game, from growing up in the streets of Chicago to leaping into the music industry and removing himself from that environment. The pain in his voice and the honesty in his bars make his latest freestyle feel like it’s an extension of his latest body of work.

Peep G Herbo’s new freestyle below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Way before I’m 26, they be acting like I did that

‘Cause I did that

Want a war, one lick, I need that Sig back

I be totin’ lil’ shit but it got kick back

Lost it all behind my brother, but no get back