Emily Ratajkowski reflected on the infamous dress she wore to the 2016 Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party during a new interview with the publication. Ratajkowski says that she still stands behind wearing the scandalous piece.

“I had no idea what a scene this would cause,” Ratajkowski admitted in the interview.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

She continued: “Somebody called it ‘extremely vulgar’ and it became this huge controversy on the internet. And some of my agents were mad at me because they thought it was too sexy.”

“I was in my 20s and just, like, hadn’t registered that it was so sexy, because there is a panel in the middle, but it looks like there isn’t,” Ratajkowski added. “And then I basically called the person who said it was a vulgar dress ‘sexist,’ and there was drama.”

“I still like that dress. I still think I look great,” she said.

“I was basically called out for wanting attention, which I think is interesting, because you go to red carpets for attention, basically. Essentially, it’s part of your job as a celebrity,” the model concluded.

Ratajkowski went on to discuss her other iconic looks from over the years, including the Cher-inspired dress she wore to the 2019 Met Gala, the sheer black lace outfit she went with for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, and more.

Check out Ratajkowski’s interview with Harper’s Bazaar below.

