Akon confirmed that he bought French Montana a fake Hublot watch while appearing on Real 92.3’s The Cruz Show, earlier this week. The iconic singer explained that he didn’t do so intentionally.

“He was happy, I was happy. We lit, we lit,” Akon said on the show. “Now mind you I’m not really knowing there’s specific brands [of] watches and all that, I wasn’t really a watch guy. I just saw something I liked that looked nice and I got it. French clearly went to his jeweler and got it checked out, and the jeweler was like, ‘Yo, this is fake.'”

(Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for MTV)

He added: “I was like, ‘What do you mean fake? The shit tick, don’t it? The shit work, right?'”

“Not only was I upset because I paid, like, five grand for each watch,” Akon went on. “In my mind that was expensive for a watch. But obviously for a Hublot that was no money, that was a huge discount. So I’m like, ‘This ungrateful ass n***a.'”

Montana had joked about Akon’s fake Hublot during an appearance on Drink Champs back in 2021.

Elsewhere in his interview on The Cruz Show, Akon discussed using his brother as a body double, sharing new music dropping on TikTok, and more.

