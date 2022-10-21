SSGKobe has been grinding his way to the top since 2018. The Louisiana artist came onto the scene with SoundCloud, and since that time, he has gotten looks from big-name artists. He continues to excel at his craft, and with a long list of melodic bangers in his repertoire, it seems obvious why young fans would gravitate toward him.

On Friday, SSGKobe dropped off “Wave,” which is one of his most focused and unique songs to date. From the flows to the melodies, SSGKobe reveals just how keen he is when it comes to songwriting. The production is exciting and menacing, which is a fantastic combination that helps complement Kobe’s voice.

Let us know what you think of the latest SSGKobe song, in the comments down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got diamonds, my wrist, and they biting now (Biting)

Somеthing it look like some lightning now (Lightning)

Nevеr had OGs, but I hang with killers

You run up on me, we gon’ hunt you down (Hunt you)