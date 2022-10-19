A Los Angeles artist who has been hard at work over at 4Hunnid is Day Sulan. The South Central rapper is still considered to be a newcomer in the game, but she has been matching efforts with her femcee peers for some time. Recently, she shared her Crazy Girls EP which hosts a solid feature from label head YG, but for the majority of the project, Sulan stands alone.

The artist is known for heating things up in her releases, especially in music videos for her previous 2022 drop-offs “Pro” and “Gravity.” As an emerging voice out of the West Coast arena, eyes have been keenly focused on what’s to come with Day Sulan’s expected full-length display. With millions of streams and views across streaming channels, she’s posing herself for an attention-grabbing roll out.

For now, stream Crazy Girls and let us know which track is a stand out for you.

Tracklist