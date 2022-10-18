In 2014, Memphis native Xavier Wulf introduced us to Blood Shore Season 2, the follow-up to his original BSS project that brought some of his biggest hits like “Thunder Man,” “Mobile Suit Woe,” and “Psycho Pass” to the forefront of underground hip-hop music.

Years later, the lyricist has returned with the series’ third installment, Blood Shore Season 3 via Hollow Squad/EMPIRE, on which he “compares himself to Joe Pesci and Captain Jack Sparrow–as he slithers through brooding production by Hitkidd, WhoTheHellIsCarlo, and many others,” as a press release points out.

The new project’s third title, “Charles Ruffingham,” finds Wulf picking up both his flow and intensity while taking gleeful pleasure in his hater’s critiques, while “Last Moon” finds the artist showing off his more melodic side.

Stream Xavier Wulf’s Blood Shore Season 3 on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know what your top three favourite tracks from the new album are down in the comments.

Blood Shore Season 3 Tracklist: