Several celebrities shared birthday wishes for Eminem on Monday, celebrating the legendary rapper turning 50 years old. Among those to post tributes to Eminem were 50 Cent, Chuck D of Public Enemy, Royce Da 5’9″, and more.

“Happy birthday to my boy @eminem I love you,” 50 wrote, sharing a picture of Eminem on Instagram. “I’m wishing you many more God bless. I’m gonna come see you when I get done touring.”

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

“Next Week on SNL!” Royce Da 5’9″ joked, sharing a picture of Em. “Nah.. Just kidding [crying face emojis] Happy Birthday to the [G.O.A.T.] @eminem Love you, Sunny Jim.”

In honor of his 50th birthday, Eminem announced a new merch collection celebrating the 20th anniversary of his iconic third album, The Eminem Show. The collection is composed of t-shirts and hoodies that feature various images themed around the album, such as its tracklist, accolades, and lyrics. One piece also is adorned by a photo of Eminem and Dr. Dre in the studio together.

Sharing pictures of the collection on social media, Eminem wrote: “I’d like to welcome y’all to The Eminem Show.”

Check out the various posts for Eminem below.

Eminem is 50.



Happy Born Day Marshall. — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) October 17, 2022

[Via]