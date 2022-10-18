50 Cent, Royce Da 5’9″, Chuck D, & More Wish Eminem Happy Birthday
Eminem received birthday wishes from 50 Cent, Royce Da 5’9″, and many more in honor of turning 50.
Several celebrities shared birthday wishes for Eminem on Monday, celebrating the legendary rapper turning 50 years old. Among those to post tributes to Eminem were 50 Cent, Chuck D of Public Enemy, Royce Da 5’9″, and more.
“Happy birthday to my boy @eminem I love you,” 50 wrote, sharing a picture of Eminem on Instagram. “I’m wishing you many more God bless. I’m gonna come see you when I get done touring.”
“Next Week on SNL!” Royce Da 5’9″ joked, sharing a picture of Em. “Nah.. Just kidding [crying face emojis] Happy Birthday to the [G.O.A.T.] @eminem Love you, Sunny Jim.”
In honor of his 50th birthday, Eminem announced a new merch collection celebrating the 20th anniversary of his iconic third album, The Eminem Show. The collection is composed of t-shirts and hoodies that feature various images themed around the album, such as its tracklist, accolades, and lyrics. One piece also is adorned by a photo of Eminem and Dr. Dre in the studio together.
Sharing pictures of the collection on social media, Eminem wrote: “I’d like to welcome y’all to The Eminem Show.”
Check out the various posts for Eminem below.
