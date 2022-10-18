Nicki Minaj says that people need to stop trying to impress their followers on social media. The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper shared the advice during a new cover story for Interview Magazine.

Speaking with Jada Pinkett Smith, Minaj explained that when her career first took off, she immediately bought her “girlfriends a Benz, a BMW, and two Range Rovers,” but says it wasn’t a wise decision. Luckily for Minaj, her career continued to take off and she survived the financially irresponsible move.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“But it didn’t have to go that way!” Minaj said. “When we was going through that COVID thing and people couldn’t go out there and make that club money and stuff, they was going crazy because y’all spend every dime as soon as y’all get it! So that’s what I want our Black young people to know. Stop trying to impress people on Instagram because the people that really got it don’t do that.”

Pinkett Smith responded: “That’s the part right there, Nicki! That’s a good piece of wisdom. And I also think when we are first generations and we come into money like that, we feel obligated to bring everybody with us. I think that’s real specific to our culture, and it’s almost expected, girl.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Minaj and Pinkett Smith discussed motherhood, collaborating with other artists, and more. One topic not addressed in the piece is Minaj’s recent feud with Latto.

Check out Minaj’s cover for Interview Magazine below.

[Via]