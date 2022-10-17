Bubba Wallace attempted to fight Kyle Larson after a crash during the second stage of the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race in Las Vegas on Sunday. Larson had shoved Wallace into the wall after attempting a three-wide pass against Wallace, who didn’t give any room.

After the crash, Wallace charged over to Larson’s wreck and began repeatedly shoving him. Larson refused to engage and eventually, Wallace retreated.

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

“I’m smart enough to know how easily these cars break, so when you get shoved into the fence deliberately like he did trying to force me to lift, the steering was gone,” Wallace said afterward. “Larson wanted to make a three-wide divebomb, but he never cleared me and I don’t lift.”

He continued: “I know I’m kind of new to running up front, but I don’t lift. I wasn’t even at a spot to lift and he never lifted, either, and now we’re junk. Just [very bad] move of his execution.”

As for what message he was attempting to send to Larson by shoving him, he said: “He knows what he did was wrong. He wanted to question what I was doing, and he never cleared me.”

Check out the crash below as well as Wallace and Larson’s scuffle afterward.

Kyle Larson hits Bubba Wallace.



Wallace spins him out, and #NASCARPlayoffs driver Christopher Bell is involved! pic.twitter.com/TlxcEV5T6q — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

