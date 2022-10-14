Kid Cudi has been a busy man as of late. Recently, he dropped his Entergalactic project which also included a Netflix special of the same name. The Netflix special was well-received by fans thanks to a unique storyline and the animation to match. It goes to show that Cudi is an exceptionally creative person and that the team around him knows how to bring a vision to life.

One of the most important people in Cudi’s life is his producer Dot Da Genius, who crafted an 18-song soundtrack for the Entergalactic special. Today, that soundtrack was released on streaming platforms and can be listened to, below. As you will hear, this is a gorgeous soundtrack filled with synths and unique textures that speak to the sci-fi and fantasy-like elements of the special. Dot Da Genius brings Cudi’s ideas to life, and it’s a nice listen for anyone who loves this style of instrumental.

Let us know what you think of the Entergalactic sound track, in the comments section down below.

Tracklist: