Kid Cudi has been a busy man as of late. Recently, he dropped his Entergalactic project which also included a Netflix special of the same name. The Netflix special was well-received by fans thanks to a unique storyline and the animation to match. It goes to show that Cudi is an exceptionally creative person and that the team around him knows how to bring a vision to life.

One of the most important people in Cudi’s life is his producer Dot Da Genius, who crafted an 18-song soundtrack for the Entergalactic special. Today, that soundtrack was released on streaming platforms and can be listened to, below. As you will hear, this is a gorgeous soundtrack filled with synths and unique textures that speak to the sci-fi and fantasy-like elements of the special. Dot Da Genius brings Cudi’s ideas to life, and it’s a nice listen for anyone who loves this style of instrumental.

Tracklist:

  1. Afternoon & Murakami
  2. The Nomad Bar
  3. Ky Vision
  4. Jimmy’s Vision
  5. Chinatown Night
  6. Las Lap
  7. Waverly Inn
  8. Carmen’s Instagram
  9. Presentation 2
  10. Getting Ready
  11. Vagina Party
  12. Loft Party
  13. Meadow’s Show
  14. DPP
  15. Nightmare
  16. Ky’s Flashback
  17. Stush Ad
  18. Presentation 2 Complete