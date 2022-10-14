Quavo may have dropped a new album this month with his nephew Takeoff, but the hasn’t stopped the Migos star from dropping more fire collaborations. Back in September, Chicken Girls star Carson Lueders released his upbeat dance single “Toxic” featuring the Infinity Links rapper.

On Friday, the duo blessed fans with the vibrant visuals to the uptempo track, in which they enjoy some fun in the sun with beautiful women while describing their experiences being in toxic relationships. Quavo and Carson first connected when the then 14-year-old was working with Jermaine Dupri.

Now at 21, Lueders is quickly making a name for himself across the music the charts. He’s currently working with top producers such as Timbaland, and getting co-signed by stars like Floyd Maywhether. Carson also achieved the feat of having the fourth most added record to Urban Radio in the country this week with “Toxic.”

Check out the music video for “Toxic” above.