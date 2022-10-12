Paris Hilton says that she was sexually abused while studying at the boarding school, Provo Canyon School, as a teenager in Utah. Hilton detailed the incident in a new video op-ed for the New York Times titled “Can You Punish A Child’s Mental Health Problems Away?”

“Very late at night – this would be around 3 or 4 in the morning – they would take myself and other girls into this room, and they would perform medical exams,” Hilton recalled. “This wasn’t even with a doctor. It was with a couple different staff members, where they would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us. And I don’t know what they were doing, but it was definitely not a doctor.”

“It was really scary, and it’s something that I really had blocked out for many years,” she added. “But it’s coming back all the time now, and I think about it. And now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse.”

Hilton had previously spoken about her bad experiences at Provo Canyon School in Utah during the 2021 YouTube Originals documentary This Is Paris. At the time, she recalled being the victim of emotional, physical, and psychological abuse at the hands of staff members.

Hilton testified in court against Provo Canyon School in court in Utah, last year.

Hilton also addressed the New York Times op-ed in a thread shared on Twitter after the piece was published.

I opened up in a @NYTimes video about something I’ve never discussed before. At Provo Canyon School, I was woken up in the middle of the night by male staff who ushered me into a private room and performed cervical exams on me in the middle of the night. https://t.co/mWxF8Pvmaw — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) October 11, 2022

