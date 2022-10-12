American Idol fans are grieving the loss of one their most beloved stars. According to reports, season 19 runner-up Willie Spence reportedly passed away on Tuesday (October 11) due to injuries from a car accident. He was 23.

Fans and colleagues of the late singer took to social media to share their thoughts on the shocking passing. “He was literally one of THE coolest people!!! This is a TOTAL shock,” a friend of Willie’s tweeted. “I am sick! He was SO talented.”

Douglas Now Local news reported that the American Idol alum was in Tennessee at the time of the accident; however, no further details have been released. Willie auditioned for Idol last year during the show’s 19th season. He sang “Diamonds” by Rihanna and recited a resounding “Yes” from all three judges— Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — and being promoted to the next round.

I will never forget this day! I’m so glad I decided to sing this song “Diamonds” by Rihanna 🎶✨ pic.twitter.com/6w4SomyRUz — williespenceofficial (@Williespence) December 28, 2017

During the season finale, he sang “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles, “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke and “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo. Though the judges were moved by his grandiose performance, he received less votes than, Chayce Beckham, making him the runner-up.

More details on the tragic accident to come. Our thoughts are with Willie Spences family and friends at this time. Check out some of the talented singers best moments below.

Willie Spence passing away makes me sick to my stomach man 😭 — sommer ☀️ (@_DearJune) October 12, 2022

MY HEART IS BROKEN. God, please be with Willie Spence’s family. I cannot believe this right now. Wow… 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Hana Settles (@KobeOverLeBron1) October 12, 2022

Hearing word the @Williespence passed away in a car accident. He was just making waves. RIP — Blank (@BlankBlank1842) October 12, 2022