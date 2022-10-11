LeBron James is ready to embark on his 20th season in the NBA. This is a very interesting time for the Lakers superstar, as he needs to lead his team to a productive season, otherwise, his window for a fifth championship will close on him very quickly.

Throughout this season, LeBron will be wearing the Nike LeBron 20. This shoe is a low-cut offering that promises to bring LeBron back to the early days of his career. It is a shoe that many fans are excited about, and Nike is already bringing out a whole slew of colorways that fans will most certainly enjoy.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

There is already a huge marketing push behind this shoe. That is clearly evident in the advertisement below, in which LeBron is at the pool with Bronny and Bryce. In the clip, LeBron decides to take a dive in the pool with his shoes on. He then immediately jumps out of the pool in one motion.

While this feat appears to be impressive, it is clear that the video was doctored with some editing. The huge giveaway is that the order in which they’re sitting at the beginning is not the same order as the reaction. It’s that little piece of continuity that breaks the immersion.

Either way, LeBron is clearly excited about the Nike LeBron 20, and sneakerheads should be as well.