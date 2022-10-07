Tekashi 69’s relationship with girlfriend Jade has seen lots of highs and lows. The pair went from publicly boasting about their love and success, to Jade ending up behind bars following a domestic violence assault charge. On Thursday, the 23-year aspiring model received good news after the charges brought up against her back in August were dropped.

According to court records in Miami-Dade County, Jade (real name Rachel Wattley) will no longer face battery charges related to domestic violence, due to Tekashi’s unwillingness to communicate with police. Jade’s lawyer also claims that prosecutors did a thorough review and felt they couldn’t move forward with the charges.

The news comes months after it was reported that Jade was legally barred from contacting the “TROLLZ” rapper and to stay at least 500 feet away from him. After sources claimed that Tekashi bailed her out of jail following the assault, Jade took to social media to deny the assumptions. “My sister bailed me out stop the fake narratives,” she said while showing off her prison papers.

Back in August, Jade was arrested after getting into a heated altercation with Tekashi outside of a club in Miami. Footage from the night of the incident showed one of her friends attempting to punch the rapper before police arrived on the scene. While 6ix9ine did tell police that he Jade punched him, he ironically refused to cooperate with law enforcement throughout her case.

No word on if the pair has rekindled their romance. In the meantime, Tekashi reportedly move himself in to a hotel while Jade and their 2-year old son.

Share your thoughts below.