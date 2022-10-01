Bree Runway is back with a bang, sharing her latest single, “THAT GIRL,” this New Music Friday.

The London-born performer shared the EASYFUN-produced upbeat track after taking some time off from the industry, and the bouncy, upbeat club banger has her fans proudly rallying behind her.

“I’ve been on a mini hiatus and there’s no better way to remind you that I’m ‘THAT GIRL’,” the 29-year-old told Paper Mag. “This song automatically makes me feel like the main character in the middle of a sweaty club, and I’m just oozing sex, glamour and confidence whilst everybody watches.”

She continued her explanation with, “It’s my everyday reminder of how fabulous I am, and it’s your new everyday reminder too – you’re automatically a 10 if you: turn this on, f*ck with it, press play and feel liberated, pumped up, and free.”

Earlier this year, the singer dropped off “Pressure” and “Somebody Like You.”

Check out the music video for “THAT GIRL” above, and stream the latest single from Bree Runway on Spotify below.

Quotable Lyrics:

And my ass thick but my bank account thicker

Tasty ass bitch, skin brown like a Snicker

I don’t see nobody, I don’t care about these n*ggas

And I can’t push your brand if it’s not six figures

