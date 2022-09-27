Kevin Gates reflected on his weight loss journey in a post on Instagram, Tuesday, sharing a video he recorded back in 2019 when he was over 300 pounds. Speaking candidly to his followers, Gates explained the harsh toll his body had been taking on his mental health at the time.

“This video was taken on the 22nd day of April 2019,” Gates wrote in the caption. “I was over 300lbs with a set of titties – I was miserable, fat, and, unhappy, and a junky.”

(Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Spotify )

He continued: “I had to find flaws in others to make myself feel okay – until you find true love for self – you can never truly love someone else – I love you all I’m never looking back – slow motion is always better than no motion – hard work pay off break not a day off.”

Back in 2019, Gates had originally said that the decision to focus on losing weight came after one of his friends’ children, “tried to suck on my breast,” which he said, “hurt my fuckin’ feelings.”

As for music, Gates released his first full-length album since 2019, Khaza, earlier this year. The project peaked at number eight on the US Billboard 200 and includes a feature from Juicy J.

Check out Gates’ weight loss update below.