Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal has rocked the NBA to its core. Udoka was reportedly having a sexual relationship with a member of the Celtics staff, and there are all sorts of rumors surrounding whether or not it was truly consensual. Udoka is now suspended for a full year and more sanctions could be on the way.

One player who has been through a high-profile cheating scandal is none other than Nick Young. Young was exposed by D’Angelo Russell for cheating on Iggy Azalea, and it led to Russell being traded as he completely divided the locker room. With that being said, Young was recently on VladTV where he was asked about the Udoka situation.

John McCoy/Getty Images

As you will see down below, Young believes that no matter what, men will get bored and cheat, regardless of who they are dating. While Nia Long is considered extremely beautiful, Young believes it is only a matter of time before a man decides to sleep around, simply because of boredom.

“It doesn’t matter about the women, I think men just get bored sometimes. And you know things happen when you get bored. So yeah I think that’s what happened.” Young explained.

This is certainly an interesting explanation, although we’re sure Long disagrees completely. No matter what, this is a horrible situation for Udoka, whose NBA career is in jeopardy.