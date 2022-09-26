A jury handed down a guilty verdict to rapper Q Money, real name Qamar Akee Williams, for the murder of Calvin Alexander Chappell.

XXL reports a 12-person jury found Q Money guilty of two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of malice murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a count of firearm possession during a commission. A judge will hand down a sentence next week.

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 25: Rapper Q Money performs at Young Dolph in Concert at The Tabernacle on January 25, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)

The conviction comes from accusations that Q money murdered Chapell on April 15th, 2019 in a Georgia home. Police responded to the call where they discovered guns and shell casings throughout the home, though they believed that Q Money and the victim were friends. Police said Chappell and his cousin roomed together for a few days before he was fatally shot.

Eyewitnesses claimed they discovered in the living room looming over the dead body. The witness woke up Chappell’s cousin and managed to get the firearm from Q Money before kicking him out of the home.

Q Money turned himself into police two days later. Police charged him with felony murder. However, he maintained his innocence, claiming he acted out of self-defense. Q Money’s family said he was innocent. A family statement said that he acted in self-defense. “Evidence will show that Qamar acted in self-defense from feeling as though his life was at risk and being threatened,” the statement said.

Q Money addressed the guilty verdict in a series of Instagram posts. “THEY PRAYED ON MY DOWNFALL, I JUST WANT MY STORY TO BE HEARD,” he said in an Instagram post. “How Can You Convict A Man On Tampered Evidence I Was Set Up. FACTZ.”

We will keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Q Money’s sentencing.

