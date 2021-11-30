Over the weekend, a firearms instructor became a viral meme on the Internet. The TikTok videos, which supposedly offer self-defense tactics, started circulating on social media platforms. Users were completely caught off guard by how serious he is while explaining dangerous methods of disarming a gunman.

Of course, when videos go viral, there's often little context to back it up. While the individual does appear to be a firearms instructor, all of his videos appear to be spoofs. In fact, most of them include the hashtag #scammer. In one video, he explains that moving in circles is the only way to fight off a group of attackers. In another, he explained how to dodge a bullet.

The Internet offered plenty of hilarious reactions including 50 Cent and Royce Da 5'9" who seemed concerned for anyone who is paying for these self-defense courses. Fif shared the video of the man explaining how to fight off a group, doubting the instructor's ability to properly teach self-defense. "yeah right, he gonna fuck around and get somebody killed," Fif wrote.





Meanwhile, Royce shared a clear screenshot of the individual on his Instagram feed where he issued a warning to all of his followers to avoid the firearm instructor at all costs. "ATTENTION: Please don’t take any Self Defense advice from this man… He wants you to die…. You’re welcome," he wrote.





In a separate post, Royce analyzed his strategy from removing hostile individuals from one's personal space. "Aight … And then we gon take our hand, look at you and say Shhhhh, turn around and walk behind that counter where the real protection is," he wrote.





Check out a few more of TikToks below.