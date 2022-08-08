Phillip Katsabanis – better known to his fans as Stitches – was arrested last week in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, Local 10 reports. The incident took place on Wednesday, and the 27-year-old bonded out of the Miami-Dade County Jail by Thursday afternoon.

The “Molly Cyrus” artist was charged with felony cocaine possession as well as a misdemeanour weapon charge. Arrest records have revealed that the recording artist informed police that he witnessed four people inside his local business around 6:30 AM on Wednesday.

Stitches booking photo from 2017 — Handout/Getty Images

Police have noted that Katsabanis claimed to have requested that the intruders to leave multiple times, also asking his wife to hide in the back of the shop. However, once they arrived, authorities found no one inside the building, and no evidence of any recent break-in.

Their search wasn’t totally uneventful, though, as the cops uncovered a stash of cocaine that led to Stitches’ arrest.

It’s been noted that a potion of the arrest record was redacted, which likely contains further information as to where the related misdemeanour came from, and whether a gun was simply found with or fired by the rapper at the time of the incident.

Katsabanis is no stranger to drug charges; back in 2017 he was hit with felony gun and marijuana possession after having his Porche searched by police, though that didn’t stop him from going on to continue his music career with the release of Married to the Bricks in 2020.

Stitches’ next court date is set for September 2nd, 2022. Tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on the Florida rapper’s August arrest.

[Via]