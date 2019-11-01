Air Jordan 1 "Fearless" Debuts This Weekend: Resale Price Report

BY Kyle Rooney 7.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Image Via Nike
Fearless AJ1
Here's what resellers and potential buyers can expect from the "Fearless" AJ1.

Jordan Brand will be releasing an exclusive patent leather "Fearless" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG this Saturday inspired by MJ's UNC days as well as his career with the Chicago Bulls. The special edition 1s, priced at $160, are officially slated to launch on November 2 but a number of sizes have already been sold on StockX, giving resellers and potential buyers an idea of the marketplace ahead of the drop. 

As it turns out, the Chicago x UNC mashup can be had right now for under $225 in several different sizes including 10.5, 11 and 12. Sure, that's more than the retail price but not by a wide margin, and we'd expect sales to hover in that range, or even drop further, after the release.

To put that in perspective, the traditional "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 carries an average resale price of $750, while the "UNC" Air Jordan 1 goes for roughly $370. Take a look at the StockX data, and judge for yourself if combining the two classic colorways makes for a more valuable sneaker.

The "Fearless" 1s are built on a white upper, with Varsity Red and Carolina Blue overlays dividing the silhouette in half. Meanwhile, black handles the Nike swoosh and wings logo, as well as the tongue, laces, ankle collar and inner lining. As a nod to the 10-year anniversary of MJ's Hall of Fame induction speech, the kicks also feature one of MJ's quotes that reads, “Limits, like fear, are often just an illusion," with a line through the word "FEAR," hence the sneaker's "Fearless" moniker. 

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike
Air Jordan 1 "Fearless" Debuts This Weekend: Resale Price Report
Nike

About The Author
Kyle Rooney
<b>Sports &amp; Sneakers Writer</b> <!--BR--> New York born and raised. Long-suffering Knicks, Mets &amp; Jets fan who fell in love with sneakers when Allen Iverson laced up the 11s at Georgetown. Commissioner of one of the premier fantasy football leagues in the USA.
Recommended Content
Image Via Nike Sneakers Air Jordan 1 "Fearless" Release Locations Revealed: Where To Purchase 7.1K
Image Via HanZuYing Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Fearless" Release Date Revealed 5.5K
Image Via Nike Sneakers Nike & Jordan Brand’s All Star Sneaker Collection Is Loaded With Heat: Resale Report 4.7K
Image Via Nofake Sneakers Air Jordan 1 "UNC To Chicago" Rumored For Valentine's Day: Release Info 2.6K