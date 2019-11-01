Jordan Brand will be releasing an exclusive patent leather "Fearless" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG this Saturday inspired by MJ's UNC days as well as his career with the Chicago Bulls. The special edition 1s, priced at $160, are officially slated to launch on November 2 but a number of sizes have already been sold on StockX, giving resellers and potential buyers an idea of the marketplace ahead of the drop.

As it turns out, the Chicago x UNC mashup can be had right now for under $225 in several different sizes including 10.5, 11 and 12. Sure, that's more than the retail price but not by a wide margin, and we'd expect sales to hover in that range, or even drop further, after the release.

The "Fearless" 1s are built on a white upper, with Varsity Red and Carolina Blue overlays dividing the silhouette in half. Meanwhile, black handles the Nike swoosh and wings logo, as well as the tongue, laces, ankle collar and inner lining. As a nod to the 10-year anniversary of MJ's Hall of Fame induction speech, the kicks also feature one of MJ's quotes that reads, “Limits, like fear, are often just an illusion," with a line through the word "FEAR," hence the sneaker's "Fearless" moniker.

Nike

Air Jordan 1 "Fearless" Debuts This Weekend: Resale Price Report