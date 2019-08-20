It's been a crazy year to be following 21 Savage. In the last few months, the Atlanta-raised artist has been relatively silent but when 2019 started out, he was in all of the headlines. The Savage Mode rapper was arrested by immigration officers alongside his cousin Young Nudy and his future in the country was uncertain. It was revealed that Savage is actually a British national, having been born overseas before moving to Atlanta at a young age. With all the raids ICE has been conducting, 21 Savage was at risk of deportation and he was forced to hire a strong legal team to help him out. Now, he's got some breathing room and while he's teased the prospect of releasing new music, he hasn't exactly announced any imminent plans yet. Fans went searching for some unofficial leaks this month when they managed to stumble upon one, which was produced by Pi'erre Bourne, titled "Come And Get Your Bitch."



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The song is unreleased but it was found on a file-sharing platform earlier this month, according to Hypebeast. The publication shared a link to the track where Savage raps about a woman who's been hassling him, warning her boyfriend to come and get her. Many believe that the song may have been recorded recently, especially considering the fact that he makes possible reference to his ICE arrest. "The police saying ‘Savage keep duckin’ me and shit'," spits the superstar.

The cut is available online. If you're curious, Hypebeast has given clear guidelines on how to find it.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images