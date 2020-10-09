Several days ago, we published a story about Drake buying a brand new chain for 21 Savage, whom he collaborated with on "Mr. Right Now" from Savage Mode 2. The rappers have a long working relationship and thus, it made sense that they would find a way to celebrate their latest collaboration.

It looks like the gift wasn't one-sided because, this morning, Drake came through with a new video on his Instagram Stories, showing off the return present that 21 Savage reportedly got him.

It appears as though the chain exchange was done this week because Drake is currently out here flexing his brand new "4L" chain, which is typically worn by 21 Savage and members of his squad. He paired the piece over a Yohji Yamamoto x Supreme sweater, allowing the diamonds to dance freely over the black background.



Screenshot via Drake's IG Story

"Mr. Right Now" was sitting atop Apple Music's chart this week, and there's a chance it could be headed for a strong debut on the Billboard Hot 100. Where do you think it will land when the charts are updated in a few days?

Now that both of them have gifted each other a new piece of jewelry, we've got to ask. Whose chain is hotter? Would you rather be walking around in a "4L" or an "OVO" chain?