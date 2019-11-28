21 Savage Floats Ghostlike With New Single "On The Inside"

The Godfather Of Harlem soundtrack continues to experience a deliberately staggered release, leaving the full extent of the roster a welcome surprise. Today marks the arrival of yet another chapter, following previous drops like the DMX & Rick Ross collaboration "Just In Case" and the Pusha T & Swizz Beatz collaboration "No Patience." This one features 21 Savage operating on the solo tip, taking to a ghostly instrumental for "On The Inside." As per usual, the Thursday onslaught of new music arrives courtesy of select international markets, with global releases landing when the clock strikes twelve.

Lyrically, 21 reflects on some of his favorite themes, namely his propensity for delivering violent retribution and the pain he's experienced during the come-up. "He an intern, ain't got no job," raps 21, "if this rap doesn't work n***a I'ma rob, on God." It's not quite dark enough to callback to Savage Mode or Without Warning, skewing closer to the musical vibe of the oft-overlooked Issa Album. In that sense, it's hardly his defining work, though a welcome reminder that the Grammy Nominee is still putting in work behind the scenes.