21 Savage & Metro Boomin Team Up For "Glock In My Lap" Music Video

21 Savage and Metro Boomin deliver eerie neo-noir-inspired visuals for "Glock In My Lap."

Even though the pandemic pushed everything back last year, including films and albums, it was 21 Savage and Metro Boomin who still emerged victorious with the release of Savage Mode II. The sequel to their 2016 collaborative was even bigger and refined the sound that Savage and Metro chased in the first place. This was the musical equivalent of a big-budget Hollywood horror film that actually lived up to the hype.

The pair continue to dole out new visuals from the project with the latest being for "Glock In My Lap." Metro and Savage unite for a neo-noir-inspired visual that finds the two artists lurking through the shadowy abandoned town after getting into a car crash. As they walk through the haunted streets, they finally encounter a Leatherface-like character but they certainly don't go out like anyone in Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The song is called, "Glock In My Lap," after all.

Check out the visual above.