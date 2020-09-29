Fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's Savage Mode II. The pair have been teasing the project throughout the year. It seems like they've spent a large amount of their time in the pandemic wrapping things up. However, it's pretty much been under wraps. Neither of them has dropped any clues or hints as to when we could expect it and for a good reason.

The two artists released the dramatic trailer for their long-awaited collaborative sequel to 2016's Savage Mode. The two released the trailer for the project including narration done by Morgan Freeman. Directed by Gibson Hazard, the dark trailer takes fans into the world of 21 and Metro with glimpses of the pair locked into the studio.

"Savage is defined as fierce. Beastly and untamed. Mode is defined as a way of operating or using the system," Morgan Freeman says in the trailer. "So to be in Savage Mode is to go hard without anything to stop or deter you from your mission. Basically, this means when someone is in Savage Mode, they are not to be fucked with."

Closing out with a snippet of new music, fans can expect the long-awaited collaborative effort from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin this Friday, Oct. 2nd.

Check out the trailer below.