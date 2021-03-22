21 Lil Harold Shares New Project "LARRY"

The Slaughter Gang empire grows beyond 21 Savage's star prowess. 21 Lil Harold has been a buzzing name from the camp that has a promising trajectory ahead. The rapper's released several singles and projects over the years that have received local impact, though he's aiming for a bigger things.

On Friday, the rapper returned with his latest body of work, LARRY. 21 Lil Harold's new effort serves as his follow-up to 2020's Keep IT 21 EP but leans more towards a full-length project. The twelve-song tracklists boast appearances from Slimelife Shawty, who appears on "Roc," as well as G Herbo and Mulatto who feature on "Johnny" and "Muffin (Freak Hoe) [Remix], respectively.

Peep the latest project from Slaughter Gang's 21 Lil Harold below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.