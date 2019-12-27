mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2 Chainz Returns With His New Track "Somebody Need To Hear This"

Aron A.
December 27, 2019 18:42
2 Chainz Via YouTube

Somebody Need To Hear This
2 Chainz

2 Chainz is back with his latest track.


2 Chainz came through with Rap Or Go To The League earlier this year which was arguably one of the most slept-on projects of the year. Although he's continued to bless fans with guest appearances throughout the year, he's been relatively lowkey since the album's release. Thankfully, he has some vibes for the holiday with his latest track, "Somebody Need To Hear This." The rapper continues to dive deeper and deeper into soulful production while opening up with bars of motivation right before the new year. Chainz talks everything from his past as a trapper to finally ascending the ranks in the rap game and becoming a superstar in his own right. 

Ahead of releasing his new track, 2 Chainz explained that this year, he was putting his focus into helping a new artist from Atlanta break out but that doesn't mean he doesn't have heat in the stash.

"I could’ve dropped another album this year , but my goal was and is to break a young artist from my city !! But pls don’t think i don’t have shit locked , loaded , and ready to launch," he wrote on Twitter. "My consistency will be different this year , ive been trying new vibes and I understand 'algorithms'"

Quotable Lyrics
I do a show in the Fendi store
You know I'm great, I'm talkin' eight, I'm talkin' 24
I'm talkin' pool, I'm talkin' lake, I'm talkin' tennis court
I'm 6'5", it's hard to ride in a Aventador 

