In the latest tab to add to his list of boss moves, 2 Chainz now owns a piece of Atlanta history as he has acquired a stake in the city's A3C Festival and Conference.

The annual gathering has long been lauded as "hip-hop's family reunion," boasting a lineup of hip-hop's best talents both in the spotlight and from behind-the-scenes. The event is best highlighted by its lineup of panels and speakers every year, uncovering the inner workings of hip-hop and dissecting its relationship across disciplines such as film and tech.

“A3C has always been one of the most important places for artists to show off their creative ideas and to learn business moves,” 2 Chainz said in a press release. “I’ve moved from artist to being inside the owner’s box. I’m excited to be co-owner and to help shape A3C over the next decade to be the biggest festival on the planet--the festival for the future.”

Now entering its 15th year, A3C was recently acquired by the Paul Judge Media Group and Atlanta's Gathering Spot coworking company. It's notably moved away from a format that featured a three-day festival, instead opting to focus on an even more dynamic speaking lineup while putting highly-curated events across the city, including a 25th-anniversary show in which Yasiin Bey will perform his Black On Both Sides album front to back.

“I’m passionate about bringing together Atlanta’s colleges, companies and culture and A3C is becoming the go-to event for being part of that combination,” adds Dr. Paul Judge to the new announcement. “I’m thrilled to welcome 2 Chainz to the ownership group. Ever since I’ve known Chainz, his creativity, team, and entrepreneurship skills have repeatedly proven to be world-class. Together we’ll open new doors in the intersection of technology and culture.”