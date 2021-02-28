mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

1TakeJay Provides His Signature Cadence On "Please"

Alexander Cole
February 28, 2021 11:52
1TakeJay's showcases his personality on new track "Please."


Compton rapper 1TakeJay has made a name for himself over the years thanks to his unique flow and bounce that has certainly led to a lot of undeniably catchy tracks. While some compare him to Blueface, it is important to note that 1TakeJay actually came out first. One of 1TakeJay's most prominent traits is the humor he displays in his songs, and that comedy is definitely a huge part of his latest release called "Please."

Throughout the track, 1TakeJay offers up some wild lyrics that will have you doing a bit of a double-take before moving forward. The artist doesn't take himself too seriously and based on the music video, it's clear that he is having a lot of fun with his art. If you need something fun to listen to, definitely give this track a spin.

Quotable Lyrics:

Treat these bitches like a pitbull yeah I dog em out
She got work for this dick I bet this bitch call out
Brought a condom with me took took a shot going raw now
Shit ain't go as planned, Plan Bs being bought now

1Take Jay
